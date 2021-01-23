Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

