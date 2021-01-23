Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.92.

LIVX stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $316.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877 in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at $252,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

