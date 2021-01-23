Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

