Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.86.

SALT opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $48.53.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

