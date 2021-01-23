Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.23. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.