Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of TTDKY opened at $171.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TDK has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

