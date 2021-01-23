Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TLSNY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

