Zacks Investment Research Lowers WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) to Hold

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Get WidePoint alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of WYY opened at $14.49 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.79 million.

In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $269,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 547,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.