Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Buy

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $10.64 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

