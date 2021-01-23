Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE FLY opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

