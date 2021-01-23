Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a market outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guild presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.30.

GHLD stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. Guild has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

In other Guild news, President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $4,029,051.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,363,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,107.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Irene Klika sold 11,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $160,573.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,696.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,131 shares of company stock worth $80,407,768 in the last 90 days.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

