Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to “Hold”

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

