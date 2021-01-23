Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621 in the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.