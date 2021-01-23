Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 29,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $129,807.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,656 shares of company stock valued at $238,578.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,478,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.