Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Buy

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflect lower costs, impact of low rates and worsening asset quality. Near-zero interest rates, along with no chance of a hike in the near term, are expected to hamper the company's net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth. Persistently increasing expenses (owing to the bank’s investments in technology upgrades) are likely to continue hurting the bottom line to some extent in the near term. However, decent growth in loan balances and a strong liquidity position are expected to keep supporting profitability. Also, given its earnings strength, the company will likely be able to sustain efficient capital deployments.”

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

WAFD stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 25.2% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 396,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 180,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after buying an additional 164,569 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.