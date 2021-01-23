ZB Token Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $127.24 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZB Token is https://reddit.com/