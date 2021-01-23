Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Cowen

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target raised by Cowen from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of ZEN opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,095,743.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

