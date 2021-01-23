ZeroSwap (ZEE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $322,133.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $322,133.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

