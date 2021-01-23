Zhang Financial LLC Sells 306 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

