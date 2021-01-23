Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

ZION stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 114,169 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

