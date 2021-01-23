Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $1,761,132.90 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Troy R. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12.

Zumiez stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

