-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Wix.com posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.49. 369,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

