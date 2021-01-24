$0.11 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. Rollins also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.