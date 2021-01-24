$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sogou will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sogou currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

SOGO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Sogou has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sogou during the third quarter worth $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at about $173,000.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

