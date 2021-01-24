-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The ExOne posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Several brokerages have commented on XONE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.