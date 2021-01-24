$0.22 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

