$0.27 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of ITRI opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Itron by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 87.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

