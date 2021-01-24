$0.31 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.23. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

HQY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.36. 725,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock worth $1,981,754. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.