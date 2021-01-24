$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

