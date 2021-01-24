$0.40 EPS Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 10,126,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.