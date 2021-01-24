$0.40 EPS Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 10,126,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

