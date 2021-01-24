$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $23.63 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.