$0.47 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 194,231 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 262,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,994. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

