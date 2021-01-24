-$0.54 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUBY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.48. 256,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,542. The stock has a market cap of $767.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.