$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.