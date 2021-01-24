$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.72. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 722.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

