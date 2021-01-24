-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 171.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11.

A number of research firms have commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Insiders sold 73,596 shares of company stock worth $7,368,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $103.07. 98,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

