0xBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1.62 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

