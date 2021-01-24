$1.44 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.27. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

