$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. 512,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.38.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 76.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

