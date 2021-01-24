$104.05 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce sales of $104.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $116.40 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $111.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $418.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $443.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $431.41 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $467.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

