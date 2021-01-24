1,057 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Baidu by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $252.75 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

