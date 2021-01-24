$11.37 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post $11.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.33 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $39.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.59 million to $39.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.01 million, with estimates ranging from $69.71 million to $74.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

Shares of CURI opened at $18.81 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.