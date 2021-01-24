$12.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce sales of $12.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $12.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $48.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.92 billion to $48.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.86 billion to $53.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.98. 9,004,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.