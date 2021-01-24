1,391 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after acquiring an additional 298,179 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,892 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.75 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.