15,086 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after buying an additional 139,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 133,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

PNC opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

