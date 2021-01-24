$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $62.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.98 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $83.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

