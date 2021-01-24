16,255 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of EMLC opened at $32.77 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

