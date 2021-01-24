1,706 Shares in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

