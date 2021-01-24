1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $2.16 on Top Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, 1inch has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00006775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $155.53 million and approximately $172.41 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#.

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

