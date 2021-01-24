2,010 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $127.64.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $750,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

